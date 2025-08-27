MIAMI (AP) — Ozzie Albies homered and drove in five runs, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 12-1 on Wednesday.

Jurickson Profar hit two solo homers for the Braves, who outscored the Marlins 21-1 over the last 10 innings of their three-game series. Matt Olson and Michael Harris II also went deep.

Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. walked four times and was hit by a pitch, leading to the ejection of manager Brian Snitker.

Braves starter Joey Wentz (3-3) permitted one run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

After winning six consecutive series to get to 55-55 on Aug. 3, the Marlins (62-71) lost their seventh straight series.

Olson hit a two-run homer and Albies added a three-run drive against Ryan Gusto in the third. It was Albies’ third homer of the series after he hit two on Tuesday.

Profar put the Braves in front when he connected on Gusto's second pitch of the game.

Snitker was tossed after Gusto (7-7) plunked Acuña with the first pitch following Olson’s homer. An angry Acuña took a couple of steps toward the mound before heading to first.

Both benches emptied although no punches were thrown. Snitker protested crew chief Mark Wagner’s warnings of additional retaliations, leading to his ejection.

Harris made it 11-1 with a two-run blast in the sixth, and Profar homered again in the seventh.

Key moment

Profar walked before Olson’s homer, and Drake Baldwin walked ahead of Albies’ drive in the third.

Key stat

Albies went 5 for 8 with nine RBIs in the last two games of the series.

Up next

Braves: RHP Cal Quantrill (4-11, 5.51 ERA) will start the opener of a four-game series at Philadelphia on Thursday. RHP Aaron Nola (2-7, 6.52 ERA) goes for the Phillies.

Marlins: Open a four-game set at the New York Mets on Thursday night.

