Padres beat Diamondbacks to snap three-game losing streak

PHOENIX (AP) — Nick Pivetta held Arizona to two hits over seven innings and Jake Cronenworth homered as the San Diego Padres defeated the Diamondbacks 8-2 on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Fernando Tatis Jr. had four hits, scored three runs and stole a base for San Diego, which bounced back from Saturday’s 8-7 loss in which Arizona scored five runs in the ninth.

Pivetta (7-2) retired the first 12 Arizona batters before walking Josh Naylor on a full count to open the fifth. Eugenio Suárez followed with a 437-foot homer, his team-leading 21st, for the Diamondbacks’ first hit. Pivetta struck out nine.

After Xander Bogaerts’ RBI double gave the Padres a 1-0 lead against Merrill Kelly, Cronenworth homered to right on the 10th pitch of the at-bat.

Kelly (6-3) gave up seven hits in five innings. He walked one and struck out seven. The Diamondbacks saw their five-game winning streak end and they finished their homestand 5-1 ahead of a nine-game road trip.

Anthony DeSclafani, signed by the Diamondbacks before the game, pitched in the majors for the first time since July 23, 2023, when he was with the Giants. He finished the game, giving up two runs in 2 1/3 innings including Elias Díaz's fourth homer leading off the ninth.

Key moment

After Suárez’s homer cut the Padres’ lead in half, Díaz and Tatis doubled off Tayler Scott in the seventh to make it 5-2.

Key stat

The Diamondbacks have homered in 10 consecutive games, the longest current streak in MLB. They have 18 homers since June 5 and are 6-4 in those games.

Up next

Padres RHP Dylan Cease (2-5, 4.28 ERA) starts Monday against the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks play at Toronto on Tuesday.

