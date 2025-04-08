WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — All-Star center fielder Jackson Merrill landed on the injured list Tuesday, a week after finalizing a $135 million, nine-year deal with the San Diego Padres.

He’s out with a right hamstring strain in a huge blow for the NL West leaders.

Merrill was off to a sizzling start, hitting safely in his first eight games. He is batting .378 (14 for 37) with three homers and 10 RBIs.

He had a sensational rookie season in 2024 and finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting behind Pittsburgh pitcher Paul Skenes. Merrill made it clear he wanted to stay with the Padres long term.

He turns 22 next week.

The Padres recalled outfielder Oscar Gonzalez from Triple-A El Paso.

