The San Diego Padres are closing in a on a deal to acquire All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez from the Miami Marlins, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal, which is currently in medical review, includes a package of three prospects and a relief pitcher going the other way to Miami.

Arraez, 27, is hitting .299 with five RBIs over 33 games this season for the Marlins, his second in Miami. He also owns an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .372.

Arraez has been named an All-Star in each of the past two seasons, including winning the National League batting title during his first season with the Marlins in 2023 after hitting .354.

The left-handed hitter spent the first four years of his career with the Minnesota Twins before being traded to Miami in January of 2023. Arraez won the AL batting title in 2022 with a .316 batting average as a member of the Twins.