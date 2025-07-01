Padres, Phillies to play split doubleheader after Tuesday's game postponed due to weather

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The second game of a three-game series between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies was postponed on Tuesday because of inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a split day/night doubleheader on Wednesday.

The games are scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

The Phillies were expected Tuesday to send left-hander Cristopher Sánchez (6-2, 2.79 ERA) to the mound against Padres right-hander Nick Pivetta (8-2, 3.36 ERA). The Padres had right-hander Dylan Cease (3-7, 4.53 ERA) set to pitch against rookie right-hander Mick Abel (2-1, 3.47 ERA) on Thursday.

Zack Wheeler struck out 10 in eight innings, Nick Castellanos homered and the Philadelphia Phillies won in Bryce Harper’s return to the lineup, 4-0 over the San Diego Padres on Monday night.

Harper was hit by a pitch on the left foot, walked and lined into an unassisted double play as part of a 0-for-2 night in his first game since June 5. Harper returned from a nearly month-long layoff with right wrist inflammation.

The Phillies lead the NL East with a 50-35 record and the Padres are 45-39 and in second place behind the Los Dodgers in the NL West.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb