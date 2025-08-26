CLEVELAND (AP) — Parker Messick pitched seven shutout innings in his second big league start, and the Cleveland Guardians snapped a six-game losing streak and a 28-inning scoreless drought with a 3-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Messick (1-0) allowed four hits, struck out six and didn't issue a walk. He pitched 6 2/3 innings and left with a 2-1 lead in his debut against Arizona before the Diamondbacks rallied for a 3-2 win in 10 innings.

Hunter Gaddis pitched a scoreless eighth and Cade Smith closed it out for his eighth save.

Steven Kwan led off the first with a single off Shane Baz (8-11).

C.J. Kayfus walked and Kyle Manzardo drove in Kwan with a single off the glove of first baseman Yandy Díaz. Bo Naylor added a sacrifice fly, and Brayan Rocchio drove in the third run with a two-out single.

Cleveland managed only Angel Martínez's leadoff walk in the eighth after that.

Baz allowed three runs on three hits in six innings. He retired 16 straight after Rocchio's single before leaving after striking out the side in the sixth. He is 0-8 in his last 10 starts. Griffin Jax and Mason Montgomery both pitched a scoreless inning.

Key moment

Merrick surrendered a leadoff double to Díaz in the seventh but left him stranded there.

Key stat

Merrick has a 0.66 ERA through his first two starts with 12 strikeouts and one walk.

Up next

Rays RHP Drew Rasmussen (10-5, 2.62 ERA) starts Wednesday's rubber game opposite Guardians RHP Slade Cecconi (5-6, 4.41).

