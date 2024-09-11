ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt's double in the eighth inning scored Michael Siani with the tiebreaking run, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Siani led off the eighth with a single and stole second. With out one, pinch-hitter Alec Burleson was hit by a pitch. Goldschmidt, who had singled in the first inning, doubled to center off pitcher Buck Farmer (3-1), scoring Siani.

JoJo Romero (7-2) got the final two outs in the eighth inning and earned the win. Ryan Helsley needed just eight pitches for a 1-2-3 ninth inning and earned his MLB-leading 44th save in 48 opportunities.

St. Louis starter Lance Lynn tied his career high with seven strikeouts in five innings. The 37-year-old right-hander allowed one run on five hits and one walk. With his five-inning outing, Lynn reached 2,000 innings in his career, becoming the sixth active pitcher to reach that plateau. He is the fifth Cardinals pitcher to reach the mark, joining Andy Benes (2002), Bob Gibson (1969), Dazzy Vance (1934), and Adam Wainwright (2021).

Cincinnati starter Brandon Williamson, who has missed much of this season after having surgery for a Bennett lesion on his shoulder, pitched five innings. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks, striking out five.

The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on a two-out single by Santiago Espinal. He drove in Spencer Steer, who led off with a double and stole third.

St. Louis tied it 1-1 in fourth when Nolan Arenado hit his 16th homer, barely clearing the wall in left-center. An official review confirmed the home run call.

TRANSACTIONS

Cardinals: Optioned RHP Chris Roycroft to Triple-A Memphis.

TRAINING ROOM

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (right elbow soreness) threw 25 pitches in a live batting practice session before Wednesday’s game. He is expected to throw a longer session Saturday in Minnesota. He was place on the IL on Aug. 17. Cardinals: Lynn (right knee strain) was activated from the IL on Wednesday to start the game.

UP NEXT

In the finale of the three-game series, the Cardinals will send RHP Sonny Gray (12-9, 3.84 ERA) to the mound against LFP Brandon Williamson (0-0, 2.08).

