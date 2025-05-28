PHOENIX (AP) — Paul Skenes dominated in six-plus scoreless innings, O'Neil Cruz hit a two-run homer and the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled over the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-1 on Wednesday.

The Pirates rallied from down 6-2 with seven runs in the eighth inning to beat the Diamondbacks 9-6 on Tuesday night.

There was no need for a comeback with Skenes (4-5) on the mound.

Last year's NL rookie of the year allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked none in 6 2/3 innings. Skenes has not allowed more than six hits in an MLB-record 35 starts to open his career.

Pittsburgh took two of three from Arizona for its first road series win and second overall since April 22-24 against the Los Angeles Angels.

Arizona's Zac Gallen (3-7) allowed six runs — five earned — on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks in five innings. Gallen walked the leadoff batter three times and all three scored.

Arizona has lost seven of eight.

Henry Davis hit a run-scoring single in the second inning after a leadoff walk and Pittsburgh scored two runs in the fifth on second baseman Jordan Lawler's throwing error following a leadoff walk.

Gallen issued another leadoff walk in the sixth inning and was pulled after Ke'Bryan Hayes' run-scoring single. Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run double off Juan Morillo and Bryan Reynolds made it 8-0 with a run-scoring triple.

Key moment

Kiner-Falefa broke the game open with his double in the sixth.

Key stat

Pittsburgh scored 19 straight runs against Arizona in two games before pinch hitter Tim Tawa's leadoff homer in the ninth.

Next

Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (1-6, 3.66 ERA) pitches the opener of a three-games series at San Diego on Friday. The Diamondbacks have not announced a starter for Friday's opener of a three-game home series against Washington.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb