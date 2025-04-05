PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Skenes isn't exactly sure what the Pittsburgh Pirates' record is, only that it's not good.

Pittsburgh's young ace and reigning National League Rookie of the Year understands the frustrations that resuted in boos and chants of “Sell the team” directed at increasingly popular targets manager Derek Shelton and owner Bob Nutting during a 9-4 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday,

Skenes believes the angst should be directed elsewhere.

“Mr. Nutting and Shelty aren’t the ones playing,” Skenes said on Saturday. “We’re the ones playing. If we were 8-0 through however many games we’ve played right now, the fans aren’t booing. We've got to play better.”

With the Pirates 2-6, the 22-year-old Skenes has been one of the few bright spots during a dismal opening 10 dayss. The right-hander has been brilliant during his two starts, allowing two earned runs on six hits with 13 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings.

But it's telling of how things have gone that Pittsburgh dropped its opener when the bullpen imploded after his exit and needed a late dash of offense — a rarity so far — to shake free of Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

On Friday, the typically celebratory atmosphere of Pittsburgh's home opener was tinged with audible and visible signs of fan unrest. A plane circled PNC Park towing a banner urging Nutting to put the club up for sale. Shelton, now in his sixth season, was booed when he was introduced. And chants of “Sell the Team” popped up a handful of times as the Yankees quickly pulled away.

Everyone in the organization, from Nutting to Shelton to Skenes, have stressed it's time for the Pirates to contend. They haven't looked the part so far, though it's important to note they've played 5% of their 162-game schedule.

Most teams go through a rocky stretch at some point. Skenes is optimistic Pittsburgh's just happened to come in April.

“It’s a long season,” he said. “I want to believe that it all evens out. But we aren’t getting these games back. We will go on a stretch where we will go ... 7-2 or wherever we are right now in an opposite way.”

Piitsburgh has been mistakes, particularly on the basepaths and in the outfield, where it's often been an adventure for centerfielder Oneil Cruz and whoever ends up flanking him.

“I think pretty much everything has room to improve,” Skenes said. “We can play a lot better.”

Skenes added he sees the work that goes on behind closed doors, so he's not going to panic. Asked to elaborate on what that work might entail, he smiled and said, "There are reasons it’s behind closed doors sometimes. We've got to keep doing things right."

The way the rotation order prevented Skenes from facing Aaron Judge and the torpedo-bat-wielding Yankees this weekend. He's not that concerned, pointing out he'll likely get a start against Judge later in the season.

“We're going to get our chances to face off,” Skenes said, before casually adding "probably see him in the All-Star Game this year again. It is what it is. We're going to be around for a little bit.'

