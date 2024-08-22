PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Skenes struck out nine in six dominant innings, Bryan De La Cruz hit a three-run double during a six-run fifth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-0 on Thursday night.

Skenes (8-2), the rookie who started last month's All-Star game, allowed just two hits and one walk after going 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA in his previous three starts. Through 17 starts and 92 innings, Skenes has struck out 110.

Ben Heller pitched two innings and Chris Stratton worked the ninth to finish the five-hit shutout, the Pirates’ ninth of the season. The Reds were blanked for the 11th time this season while losing for the fifth time in their last seven games.

De La Cruz had two doubles and a single. He entered the game with no extra-base hits in 66 plate appearances since the Pirates acquired him on July 30 in a trade with Miami.

Nick Lodolo (9-6) shut down the Pirates on one hit over the first four innings before being chased with two outs in the fifth. He was charged with five runs, while striking out nine and walking three.

Lodolo is 1-4 with a 7.38 ERA in his last 10 starts after going 8-2 with a 2.76 ERA in his first 11 outings this season.

The Pirates loaded the bases with two outs on two walks and a hit batter in the fifth before Bryan Reynolds broke the tie with an RBI infield single.

Joey Bart drew a bases-loaded walk to force home a run and De La Cruz greeted Jakob Junis with a bases-clearing double to right field to make it 5-0. Oneil Cruz capped the outburst with a run-scoring single that extended his on-base streak to 14 games.

Yasmani Grandal hit a solo home run in the sixth inning.

The Reds signed veteran first baseman Dominic Smith before the game, two days after he was released by Boston. He struck out in all three plate appearances.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Jake Fraley (right knee sprain) was placed on the 10-day injured list to open a 26-man roster spot for Smith. … LHP Brent Suter (torn left teres muscle) began a rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Louisville. He has been out since July 20.

UP NEXT

In a matchup of left-handers, Cincinnati's Andrew Abbott (10-10, 3.72) faces Bailey Falter (6-7, 4.02) on Friday night.

