Peralta, Chourio, Turang star as Brewers beat Nationals, extend win streak to seven games

MILWAUKEE (AP) — All-Star Freddy Peralta pitched one-run ball through 6 2/3 innings, Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang homered and the Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to seven games with an 8-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Peralta (11-4) carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Jacob Young, Washington's No. 9 hitter, slapped a hit through the infield between third and short. The 29-year-old right-hander got the first four Nationals to open the game and rebounded after Turang’s two-base fielding error on Luis García Jr.’s grounder in the second inning by retiring the next 12 batters.

Peralta, who allowed three hits and a walk and struck out seven, left the game following Daylen Lile's run-scoring single with two out in the seventh. The Brewers climbed to a season-best 16 games above .500 at 56-40.

Peralta made his 20th start of the season and relinquished his second All-Star selection. Reliever Trevor Megill took Peralta's spot and joins rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski on the NL team.

Chourio hit a three-run homer and Turang added a solo shot, all in the eighth, for Milwaukee.

Washington's Jake Irvin (7-5) allowed four hits in five innings with five strikeouts.

Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick left the game in the third after making a sliding catch in foul territory. The team said he had left hamstring soreness.

Shortstop C.J. Abrams was scratched from Washington's lineup due to minor right-shoulder soreness. Paul DeJong got the start.

After Saturday's game, the Nationals optioned right-hander Shinnosuke Ogasawara (0-1, 13.50 ERA in two starts) to Triple-A Rochester and recalled righty Andry Lara from Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday.

Key moment

Nationals third baseman Brady House’s fielding error opened the door for three unearned runs in the Brewers' third, highlighted by Anthony Seigler’s two-run single for his first career RBIs.

Key stat

Peralta walked one, struck out seven and improved to 7-0 in 10 starts at American Family Field.

Up next

The Brewers play at the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Nationals host the Padres. Both series start Friday.

___

