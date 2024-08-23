Perez, Renfroe hit 2-run shots during 5-run frame, Royals beat Phillies to open interleague set

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez and Hunter Renfroe hit two-run homers during a five-run third inning Friday night, and the Kansas City Royals went on to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4 in the opener of an interleague series between playoff contenders.

Perez parlayed his success in a Wiffle ball game against neighborhood kids a day earlier into a three-RBI night. Paul DeJong and Vinnie Pasquantino also drove in runs, helping the Royals close within a game of first-place Cleveland in the AL Central.

Michael Wacha (11-6) ran his winning streak to seven straight decisions, allowing two runs on six hits in six innings while striking out five. He hasn't lost since June 22, and he hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in a start since June 4.

Lucas Erceg worked around a leadoff double in the ninth for his 10th save and fourth since his trade to Kansas City.

The troubles continued for the Phillies' Taijuan Walker (3-5), who allowed six runs on eight hits and a walk in three innings. The veteran right-hander has surrendered 30 runs on 43 hits and 18 walks over 38 innings spanning his last eight starts.

Nick Castellanos, Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh drove in the runs for Philadelphia.

The Royals began a stretch of 20 games against teams that currently hold playoff positions, including the Phillies, who began the day with a six-game cushion in the NL East. All but three of those games are against division leaders.

Kansas City certainly made for a rude return to the area for Phillies manager Rob Thomson. He played his college ball down Interstate 70 at Kansas, where his .369 average from 1983-85 remains tied for the fifth-best in school history.

The Phillies were trailing 7-2 in the eighth when they tried to rally off Kris Bubic. Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm and Castellanos all reached on one-out singles, and Harper scored on a wild pitch. But Bubic got Stott to hit a sacrifice fly and J.T. Realmuto on a groundout to preserve a three-run lead.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: OF Austin Hayes (left hamstring strain) was reinstated from the injured list and started in left field. OF Cal Stevenson was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make room for him on the roster.

Royals: RHP Hunter Harvey (back tightness) was planning to see doctors Friday after having two good days in the hopes of formulating a throwing plan. He received an injection Tuesday after experiencing a setback a day earlier.

UP NEXT

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suárez is expected to return Saturday night from the injured list, where he's been since late July with lower back soreness.

Royals: RHP Brady Singer (9-8, 3.18 ERA) will try to build off six shutout innings against the Reds.

