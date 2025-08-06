ATLANTA (AP) — Blake Perkins doubled, hit a homer and drove in two RBIs, Andrew Vaughn also homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight win.

Vaughn extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games and is batting .435 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in that span.

Jose Quintana (9-4) allowed three runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts in six innings. Jared Koenig and Abner Uribe each threw a scoreless inning of relief. Trevor Megill earned his 26th save despite giving up a solo homer to Michael Harris II in the ninth.

The Brewers (70-44) are 26 games above .500 for the first time since finishing the 2021 season 95-67. They set a franchise record for fewest games played (114) to reach 70 wins. The previous mark was 116 set in 2021.

Sean Murphy and Eli White each had an RBI and Jurickson Profar hit a solo homer for Atlanta.

Braves starter Spencer Strider (5-9) took the loss after giving up five runs on 11 hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Key moment

Isaac Collins singled, Christian Yelich doubled and Collins scored on a groundout in the fifth by Vaughn before Perkins hit a two-out homer to right field to make it 5-1 and chase Strider.

Key stat

Milwaukee is a Major League-best 33-24 and is 10-7-2 in series play on the road this season. The Brewers have won a season-high seven straight, 12 of 13 and 24 of 30 away from home.

Up next

The Braves have yet to announce their starter for Thursday against Miami's Eury Pérez (4-3, 2.70 ERA). Brandon Woodruff (3-0, 2.22) is set to take the mound for the Brewers against Kodai Senga (7-3, 2.31) and the New York Mets on Friday.

