WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Pete Alonso homered and drove in three runs, Brandon Nimmo also hit a home run and Griffin Canning was solid into the sixth inning as the New York Mets held off the Athletics 7-6 on Friday night.

Alonso, who went 3 for 3, hit an RBI double off JP Sears (1-2) in the fifth inning and had a sacrifice fly in the sixth before taking Jose Leclerc deep for a solo shot with two outs in the eighth. It was Alonso’s fourth homer of the season.

Canning (1-1) gave up four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, with his outing ending after Miguel Andujar’s two-run homer in the sixth. Canning signed with the Mets as a free agent in December after spending his first five big league seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Athletics scored twice off Edwin Diaz in the ninth before the Mets closer got Jacob Wilson to ground out to second for the final out and his third save. Diaz, who's off to a shaky start with a 7.94 ERA, allowed two runs, one hit and walked two.

Sears gave up three runs and six hits in four innings.

Key moment

With New York leading 6-4 with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth, Tyler Soderstrom drilled a 3-2 pitch from Reed Garrett to right, where Juan Soto grabbed it to keep the Mets on top.

Key stat

The Mets (9-4) were the only major league team that hadn't allowed more than five runs in a game this season. It’s the second-longest such streak to open a season in franchise history. In 1978, New York didn't allow more than five runs in its first 20 games.

Up next

The teams meet again Saturday in the second game of the three-game series. Lefty David Peterson is scheduled to start for the Mets. The Athletics will call up right-hander J.T. Ginn from Triple-A Las Vegas to make the start.

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb