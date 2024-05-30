NEW YORK (AP) — Mets star Pete Alonso appeared to escape injury after getting hit on the right hand by a 93 mph fastball from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher James Paxton.

Alonso was hit on the middle knuckle Wednesday and left the game. He said an X-ray and bone scan on Wednesday night and an MRI on Thursday didn't detect any breaks.

Alonso took fielding practice at Citi Field on Thursday. He was not in the starting lineup for a series opener against Arizona and it was not determined whether he would be available off the bench.

In his last season before free-agent eligibility, the 29-year-old Alonso is hitting .231 with 12 homers and 26 RBIs. Alonso is a three-time All-Star who set a rookie record of 53 home runs in 2019, when he was voted NL Rookie of the Year. He has a .249 career average with 204 homers and 524 RBIs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb