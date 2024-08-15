NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso had four hits that included a fourth-inning homer and three RBIs to lead the New York Mets over Oakland, stopping a four-game losing streak.

Francisco Lindor had two hits and two RBIs while Mark Vientos had a go-ahead, run-scoring double for the Mets, who were outscored 31-5 in their previous four games. Lindor’s third-inning homer made him the 17th player to hit 100th for the Mets, who had dropped two games behind Atlanta for the last NL wild card.

David Peterson (7-1) gave up an unearned run and walked four in 6 1/3 innings. He has surrendered two runs or fewer in 10 of 13 starts this season despite averaging 4.3 walks per nine innings.

Daz Cameron had a sacrifice fly for the Athletics.