NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso and Jared Young each hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and the New York Mets beat the Chicago White Sox 6-4 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive comeback victory.

Tylor Megill (4-4) recovered from a shaky start, allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings, to help the Mets (34-21) match a season high at 13 games above .500 with their 14th come-from-behind win.

Miguel Vargas homered and drove in three runs for the White Sox, hitting an RBI double off the top of the left-field fence that nearly tied the score in the seventh.

Megill gave up a two-run homer to Vargas in the first, but the Mets sent 10 batters to the plate against Jonathan Cannon (2-6) in the bottom half — even though a zany mixup on the bases cost Juan Soto a hit.

Alonso followed with his 11th homer and second in three nights after droughts of 16 games and 65 at-bats that were the longest of his career.

Brett Baty singled and Young gave New York a 4-2 lead with his third career homer. Young also doubled to set up Jeff McNeil's sacrifice fly in the third.

Francisco Lindor added an RBI single in the eighth.

Chicago cut it to 5-4 in the seventh on a run-scoring passed ball and Vargas' double before José Castillo struck out rookie Edgar Quero with two runners aboard to end the inning.

Reed Garrett got five outs for his second save — both in the past three games.

Key moment

Megill exited to a warm hand after issuing consecutive walks that loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth. Lenyn Sosa sent José Buttó's first pitch into left-center, where McNeil made a running catch to end the threat.

Key stat

Young's homer was his first hit for the Mets since getting called up from the minors Saturday — and his first major league home run since September 2023 with the Chicago Cubs.

Up next

Rookie RHP Shane Smith (1-3, 2.26 ERA) starts Wednesday for Chicago in a series finale moved up six hours to 1:10 p.m. because of a wet weather forecast. RHP Griffin Canning (5-1, 2.88) pitches for New York.

