Pete Alonso going back to the New York Mets seems "almost inevitable" according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

While multiple reports have connected the Toronto Blue Jays and the star first baseman as potential fits this off-season, indications the last few days have appeared less favourable to the Blue Jays chances of signing him.

In addition to Nightengale's report Friday, SNY's Andy Martino wrote Wednesday the Mets could pivot back to Alonso if they decide to increase payroll after owner Steve Cohen made public comments indicating the team was "moving forward" from negotiations with Alonso's camp. However, Martino noted that as of Wednesday, the dynamic between the two sides had not changed, and bringing back Alonso would increase the Mets' payroll far beyond their initial plan.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Thursday the Cincinnati Reds could be a fit for Alonso on a shorter-term deal with opt-outs in hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark. Heyman also reported the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants were among other teams to check in on the slugging first baseman.

However, like Nightengale, ESPN's Buster Olney reported Friday he still sees the Mets are the most viable option.

"There are many reasons why a Reds-Pete Alonso match is wildly improbable, from draft pick compensation to salary commitment. Ignore the three-card monte: the Mets may still be his best option, as they've always been," Olney wrote in a post on X.

The 30-year-old hit 34 home runs and drove in 88 while playing all 162 games last season, but his slugging percentage (.459) and OPS (.788) were each the lowest of his career.

In six MLB seasons, Alonso has 226 home runs and a career slash line of .249/.339/.514.