CHICAGO (AP) — Isaac Collins hit a three-run homer, rookie Caleb Durbin added a two-run drive and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the Chicago Cubs 8-7 on Thursday.

Rhys Hoskins lofted a solo shot, and Christian Yelich, Jackson Chuorio and Joey Ortiz had two hits apiece to help the Brewers close within 5 1/2 games of first-place Chicago in the NL Central.

Pete Crow-Armstrong lined his 20th home run, and Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ also went deep for the Cubs before a season-high crowd of 41,078 on a breezy afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Chicago nearly came back from a five-run deficit, but Trevor Megill worked around a walk in the ninth for his 16th save.

Freddy Peralta (7-4) allowed three runs and two hits in five innings for the win.

Jameson Taillon (7-4) was tagged for five runs and eight hits in four innings after winning his five previous starts.

Crow-Armstrong’s line shot to right field in the first gave Chicago a 2-1 lead.

Hoskins' solo drive and Durbin's two-run homer put Milwaukee ahead 4-2 in the second.

The Brewers upped it to 5-2 in the third before Swanson’s 14th homer cut it to 5-3 in the fourth.

Collins connected on his second homer in two games in the fifth, extending Milwaukee’s lead to 8-3. Happ’s two-run drive in the seventh made it 8-5.

The Cubs closed to 8-7 in the eighth, scoring on Carson Kelly’s RBI groundout and Nico Hoerner’s infield single against reliever Abner Uribe.

Key moment

Megill walked Happ to start the ninth, but struck out Kyle Tucker. Seiya Suzuki then bounced into a game-ending double play.

Key stat

Crow-Armstrong became the first player to reach 20 homers and 20 stolen bases this season.

Up next

Brewers RHP Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second career start Friday at Minnesota agaianst RHP Joe Ryan (7-2, 2.93).

The Cubs hadn’t announced a scheduled starter for Friday afternoon against Seattle. RHP George Kirby (1-3, 5.96 ERA) pitches for the Mariners.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb