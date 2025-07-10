MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — All-Star center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has added a few more accomplishments to his breakout season for the Chicago Cubs.

With two home runs that fueled an 8-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, the 23-year-old recorded his fifth multi-homer game in his 92nd game this season. That's the most by a Cubs player since Derrek Lee had eight in 158 games in 2005.

Crow-Armstrong also became the fourth-fastest player in major league history to reach the 25-homer, 25-steal mark in a season. Eric Davis (69 games in 1989), Alfonso Soriano (91 games in 2002) and Bobby Bonds (91 games in 1973) were the only ones who got there in fewer games.

“I've only been humbled by the names that I'm mentioned with,” Crow-Armstrong said.

Crow-Armstrong went 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs against the Twins. He finished the series in third place in MLB with 27 steals, tied for sixth with teammate Seiya Suzuki with 25 homers, tied for fourth with teammate Kyle Tucker with 67 runs and seventh with 70 RBIs.

___

