The Philadelphia Phillies are acquiring left-hander Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins, according to multiple reports.

Infielder Starlyn Caba and outfielder Emaarion Boyd are headed back to Miami as the return.

The 27-year-old had a down season in 2024, going 3-6 with a 5.00 ERA in 12 starts. He missed time with a lumbar stress reaction and did not make a start after June 16.

Luzardo was effective in 2022 and 2023, turning in a 3.48 ERA with 328 strikeouts in 279.0 innings spread out over 50 starts.

A native of Lima, Peru, Luzardo began his big league career with the Oakland Athletics and pitched two and a half seasons there before being dealt to the Miami Marlins in July of 2021.

He has a 4.29 ERA in 105 appearances spread across six Major League seasons.