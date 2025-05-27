PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia star Bryce Harper left Tuesday night's game against Atlanta in the first inning after he was hit near the right elbow by a 95.3 mph fastball from Braves starter Spencer Strider.

Harper sustained a bruise, and an X-ray was negative, the Phillies said.

A two-time NL MVP, Harper took a few steps from home plate, dropped to a knee and gripped his arm in pain. Phillies athletic trainers came out to check on Harper, and the slugger soon headed to the clubhouse.

Strider was booed by Phillies fans when he left the mound as the inning ended.

Harper is hitting .267 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs. He batted .323 (10 for 31) with three doubles, one homer and seven RBIs in seven games on the Phillies' recent trip.

Edmundo Sosa pinch ran for Harper and stayed in the game at third base. Alec Bohm moved to first base.

Harper was 3 for 16 (.188) lifetime in the regular season against Strider. Strider made just his third start for Atlanta since returning from a strained hamstring strain.

The 32-year-old Harper had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow following the 2022 World Series and returned to the lineup just 160 days after the procedure. Harper, in the seventh season of a $330 million, 13-year contract, recently had his 1,000th career RBI and again played a key role in the Phillies' surge to the top of the MLB standings.

Harper missed 53 games in 2022 after he broke his thumb when he was also hit by a pitch.

With Harper on a hot streak, the Phillies entered the game atop the NL East with a 34-19 record and had won nine straight games before dropping the finale of their road trip against the Athletics. They were set to play just two against Atlanta before a weekend home set against Milwaukee.

___

