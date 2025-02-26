Philadelphia Phillies superstar first baseman Bryce Harper suffered a bruised right tricep after being hit by a pitch in their Spring Training game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Manager Rob Thomson said after the game that the team is not concerned about the status of their star.

Harper went 0-for-2 with a strikeout on the day, and was pulled immediately after he was hit by the Richard Lovelady pitch in the sixth inning. Matt Kroon was brought in as a pinch runner.

The Phillies went on to win the game 9-6.

Jose Berrios got the start for the Blue Jays, allowing a run in 2.2 innings - the run scored on a solo home run by Gabriel Rincones Jr.

The Athletic's Matt Gelb reported that Harper changed into street clothes and left the stadium immediately after he was pulled, making the trip back to Clearwater where the Phillies' camp is located.

He also added that this will likely be the last road trip for Harper in Grapefruit League action this Spring Training.

Harper, 32, was named to his eighth All-Star game last season and finished sixth in MVP voting after hitting .285 with 30 home runs and 87 runs batted in.

The veteran of 13 seasons has been named National League MVP twice in his career - once with the Phillies in 2021 and once with the Washington Nationals in 2015. He is a career .281 hitter with 336 home runs and 976 runs batted in.