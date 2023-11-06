PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have claimed left-hander Josh Fleming off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Philadelphia announced the move on Monday.

The 27-year-old Fleming went 2-0 with a 4.70 ERA in 12 appearances with Tampa Bay this year. He was on the injured list from June 3 to Aug. 11 because of left elbow inflammation.

Fleming, a fifth-round pick in the 2017 amateur draft, made his big league debut in 2020. He is 19-13 with a 4.88 ERA in 55 games, including 22 starts — all with the Rays.

He also has a 5.40 ERA in four career postseason appearances, allowing four runs and 11 hits in 6 2/3 innings.

In a separate move, the Phillies acquired right-hander Michael Mercado in a trade with the Rays and added him to their major league roster. Philadelphia sent right-hander Adam Leverett and cash to Tampa Bay.

The Phillies also outrighted left-hander Michael Plassmeyer and right-hander Erich Uelmen to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb