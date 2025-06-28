ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Turner hit two of Philadelphia's five home runs as the Phillies broke out of an offensive slump with a 13-0 rout of the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and Otto Kemp also hit home runs for the Phillies, who scored just one run in three games while being swept by the Houston Astros prior to arriving in Atlanta.

The game was delayed 2 hours, 19 minutes as a storm hit shortly before the scheduled first pitch. Phillies starter Mick Abel and Braves starter Bryce Elder had both warmed up, but Philadelphia decided to start Tanner Banks after the delay and throw a bullpen game while the Braves still went with Elder.

The Phillies scored 10 runs (nine earned) on eight hits and four walk offs of Elder (2-5) in two-plus innings. Elder surrendered three home runs.

Banks pitched two innings before giving way to Taijuan Walker (3-5) who went two innings. Alan Rangel went the final five, allowing six hits and one walk.

Kemp and Schwarber homered in the third inning. Kemp's was the first of his career and Schwarber's was his 25th of the season.

Turner went 4 for 6 with four runs scored, Schwarber was 1 for 3 with two walks and three runs scored and J.T. Realmuto was 3 for 4 with a walk.

Braves first baseman Matt Olson singled in the fifth inning to extend MLB's longest active on-base streak to 28 games.

The 13 runs was the most allowed by the Braves in a game this season.

Key moment

Castellanos' 445-foot home run to center field with two outs in the second inning extended the Phillies lead to 5-0.

Key stat

Eleven of Philadelphia's first 20 batters scored.

Up next

The Phillies will start LHP Jesús Luzardo (7-3, 4.08 ERA) against Atlanta's RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (6-4, 3.21) on Saturday.

