NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez was removed from his start Tuesday night against the New York Mets because of left forearm soreness.

The team said Sánchez will be evaluated further.

The left-hander labored through two innings, throwing 33 of his 58 pitches for strikes, and exited trailing 2-1. He allowed four hits and two walks while striking out two and throwing a wild pitch.

He was replaced by right-hander Joe Ross to begin the third.

A critical member of Philadelphia's strong rotation, the 28-year-old Sánchez entered 2-0 with a 2.96 ERA in four outings this season. He struck out a career-high 12 over seven innings in his previous start, a 6-4 win over San Francisco last Thursday.

Sánchez is signed to a $22.5 million, four-year contract through 2028 that includes club options for 2029 and 2030. He was an All-Star last season, when he finished 11-9 with a 3.32 ERA in 31 starts covering 181 2/3 innings. He had never before reached 100 innings in a major league season.

