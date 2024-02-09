PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh had surgery on his left knee Friday and was expected to return to play in three to four weeks. The Phillies said Marsh would be ready by opening day on March 28 at Citizens Bank Park.

Marsh was expected to open the season as the Phillies starting left fielder. The Phillies also have Nick Castellanos in right field, and Johan Rojas in center field.

The Phillies are thin in organizational outfield depth and could use Jake Cave and Cristian Pache in Marsh's absence.

Marsh hit .277 with 12 home runs and 60 RBIs last season in his first full season with the Phillies. A fan favorite with his long beard, Marsh has 25 homers and 131 RBIs in 337 career games with the Los Angeles Angels and Phillies.

Marsh hit a three-run homer in Game 4 of the 2022 NL Championship Series against Atlanta that helped send the Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

