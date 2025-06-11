The Philadelphia Phillies recalled right-handed pitcher Michael Mercado from AAA Lehigh Valley.

The Greenville, South Carolina native has appeared in 17 games out of the bullpen in the minors this season, producing a 5.31 ERA and 1.62 WHIP.

To make room on the 26-man roster, right-handed pitcher Carlos Hernández was designated for assignment.

The 28-year-old has competed in 25 games for the Phillies this season, putting up a 5.26 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in the process.