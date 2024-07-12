Whit Merrifield's time with the Philadelphia Phillies is over.

The team announced the release of the veteran utilityman on Friday.

Weston Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.

Merrifield, 35, signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the team this past February. The deal came with a mutual option.

The Florence, SC native appeared in 53 games for the Phillies this season, batting .199 with 31 hits, 11 runs batted in and a .592 OPS.

A three-time All-Star, Merrifield spent the past season-plus with the Toronto Blue Jays after playing the first six-plus seasons of his career with the Kansas City Royals with whom he led the American League in hits on two occasions.