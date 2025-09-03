MILWAUKEE (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies reliever Daniel Robert was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right forearm strain.

The team announced the move, which was retroactive to Tuesday, before its game against the Milwaukee Brewers. The NL East-leading Phillies also recalled right-hander Max Lazar from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The 31-year-old Robert has a 4.15 ERA in 15 games this season. The right-hander has struck out 15 hitters over 13 innings and has limited opponents to a .224 batting average.

Lazar, 26, has gone 1-1 with a 4.78 ERA in 28 appearances for Philadelphia. He also is 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 18 games with Lehigh Valley.

