PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner was not in the starting lineup Monday for a third straight game because of a back spasm.

Turner could be available to pinch hit in Philadelphia's home opener against Colorado. He sat out the last two games of a three-game series against Washington.

The Phillies are off Tuesday, leaving open the possibility that Turner doesn't play so he gets four full days off. Manager Rob Thomson was hopeful Turner would return for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto was back the lineup after he bruised a foot when he fouled a ball off himself and sat out Sunday's loss.

