PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper returned to the lineup Monday night against San Diego after a stint on the injured list because of right wrist inflammation.

Harper was starting at first base and batting third against the Padres. He went on the 10-day injured list on June 6.

The two-time National League MVP and eight-time All-Star is hitting .258 with nine home runs, 34 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 57 games. He also missed five games, from May 26 to June 2, with a bruised right elbow after being hit by a pitch from Atlanta’s Spencer Strider.

Harper said when he went on the IL that he felt pain in the wrist during a large portion of last season, when he hit 30 homers while helping the Phillies win the NL East.

The Phillies entered Monday’s game in first place in the division. They are 13-14 overall this season without Harper in the lineup.

To make room on the 26-man roster, infielder Buddy Kennedy was designated for assignment.

