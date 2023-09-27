PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies will turn to their top two pitchers to open the postseason, with Zack Wheeler getting the Game 1 nod Tuesday in the National League Wild Card Series opener and Aaron Nola starting Game 2 the following day.

The Phillies clinched the top wild card seed with a win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday and have four more games to give starters rest and tinker with the pitching staff.

Manager Rob Thomson did not announce a Game 3 starter in the best-of-three series but left-hander Ranger Suarez could get the nod. The Phillies don't know their opponent for a series to be played entirely at Citizens Bank Park.

Wheeler (13-6, 3.64 ERA) will make his final regular-season start Thursday against the Pirates. Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA) will skip his final turn in the rotation on Sunday.

A night after a raucous clubhouse celebration, Thomson gave designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, third baseman Alec Bohm, catcher J.T. Realmuto and right fielder Nick Castellanos the night off Wednesday against the Pirates.

