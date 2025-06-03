TORONTO - Trea Turner and Bryce Harper hit solo homers in Philadelphia's six-run first inning as the Phillies beat Toronto 8-3 on Tuesday to end the Blue Jays' five-game win streak.

Bryson Stott added a two-run single off Toronto starter Bowden Francis as the visitors sent 11 men to the plate in the opening frame.

Turner added a solo homer in the eighth inning for his first multihomer game of the season.

Davis Schneider and Addison Barger went deep for the Blue Jays (31-29), who had their seven-game home win streak halted in front of 32,632 fans on a warm, clear evening with the retractable roof open.

Philadelphia (37-23) ended its four-game losing streak. The Phillies have won 14 of their last 16 road games.

After Schneider put Toronto on the board with a solo shot in the fifth inning, the Blue Jays loaded the bases against Cristopher Sanchez (5-1) but Alejandro Kirk grounded out to end the threat.

Sanchez allowed four hits and one earned run over six innings.

Barger hit a two-run shot in the eighth to become the first Blue Jay to homer in four straight games since Teoscar Hernandez in August 2021.

Francis (2-7) allowed seven hits, six earned runs and two walks over a 58-pitch outing. He struck out a pair.

The Phillies outhit the Blue Jays 11-5. The game took two hours 46 minutes to play.

SCHERZER STRIDES

Blue Jays right-hander Max Scherzer, who has made just one start this season due to a thumb issue, threw a 37-pitch live bullpen session on Tuesday.

"He looked good, felt good," manager John Schneider said before the game.

The next step would see Scherzer throw about 50 pitches in either a simulated game or a Florida Complex League game on Sunday, Schneider said.

ROMANO RETURNS

Philadelphia reliever Jordan Romano returned to Rogers Centre for the first time since signing a one-year deal with the Phillies in the off-season.

A montage featuring highlights from his six seasons with Toronto was shown on the stadium's video screen early in the game.

Romano, from Markham, Ont., is third on the Blue Jays' all-time saves list (105) behind Tom Henke (217) and Duane Ward (121).

COMING UP

Toronto's Jose Berrios (2-2, 3.86) was scheduled to start on Wednesday against fellow right-hander Mick Abel (1-0, 0.00).

The three-game series will wrap up Thursday with a matinee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2025.