Philadelphia Phillies infielder Weston Wilson hit for the cycle Thursday against the Washington Nationals in a 13-3 win.

Wilson finished the day 4-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored. He came into his final at-bat in the eighth inning needing a double, and lined one into the right centre field gap, narrowly falling out of the reach of a diving Alex Call.

The 29-year-old Wilson tripled and singled in the fourth inning alone, hit a solo shot in the seventh, and completed the milestone with his eighth-inning double.

Wilson becomes the fourth player to hit for the cycle so far in 2024, joining Wyatt Langford of the Texas Rangers, Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros and Xavier Edwards of the Miami Marlins.

He came into the game slashing .273/.286/.485 with two home runs and six RBI in 15 games so far this season.

The Phillies will continue their series at home against the Nats Friday evening at Citizens Bank Park.