TORONTO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper returned to the starting lineup Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays after he missed the last five games with a bruised right elbow.

Harper played first base and batted third in his first game since he was hit by a 95 mph fastball from Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider during the first inning of a game last week.

The Phillies went 1-4 without Harper and fell out of first place in the NL East.

Harper’s elbow, which underwent Tommy John surgery after the 2022 World Series, remains a sensitive area. In light of the injury, Harper plans to wear a protective guard on his right elbow upon his return.

Harper is hitting .267 with eight homers and 33 RBIs in 54 games this season. Alec Bohm had shifted from third base to first base to replace Harper. Edmundo Sosa had taken over at third.

Bohm was back at third base against the Blue Jays.

___

