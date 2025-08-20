PITTSBRURGH (AP) — Baseball's top pitching prospect is getting called up to the majors.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have decided to promote 22-year-old right hander Bubba Chandler ahead of their game Friday against the Colorado Rockies, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the roster move was not yet official.

Chandler will join a staff that already includes 2024 NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes.

The Pirates are shuffling their pitching rotation after sending veteran left-hander Andrew Heaney to the bullpen last weekend.

Chandler got off to a hot start in Triple-A this year but has stumbled lately and is currently 5-6 with a 4.05 ERA this year for Indianapolis.

