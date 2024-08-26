PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Oneil Cruz is switching positions, moving from shortstop to center field.

Cruz is likely to be the designated hitter for the three-game series against the Chicago Cubs that starts Monday night. He will go through pregame workouts during the early part of the week before likely making his center-field debut sometime during a three-game weekend series at Cleveland.

The 6-foot-7 Cruz has made only one appearance in the outfield since breaking into the major leagues late in the 2021 season. He played one inning in left field in 2022.

Cruz, 25, became the tallest shortstop in major league history when he made his debut on Oct. 2, 2021.

“It’s something that we’ve been talking about,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said of the position change before Monday night’s game. “It’s not something we took lightly. He’s an unbelievable athlete. We feel that (center field) is probably the best position for him and for the Pirates.”

Cruz has been charged with 24 errors this season in 112 games, including 12 in his last 28 games. He is hitting .265 with 18 home runs and 17 stolen bases.

In last place in the National League Central, the Pirates are trying to get a jump on 2025.

“We wanted to make sure that we had a runway of games going into next year, for that to be important,” Shelton said. “Excited to see him out there. This kid is a dynamic athlete. With the way that we’re set up now, I feel that’s the best thing for us.”

Veteran infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is expected to get the bulk of starts at shortstop for the remainder of the season. The Pirates acquired him from Toronto in a July 30 trade and he is signed through 2025 as part of a two-year, $15 million contract he signed with the Blue Jays.

The Pirates also made four roster moves on Monday — second baseman Nick Gonzales (left groin strain) was activated from the 10-day injured list, catcher Joey Bart (strained left hamstring) was placed on the 10-day IL, catcher Henry Davis was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and right-hander Jake Woodford was designated for assignment.

Rookie right-hander Jared Jones is expected to be activated from the 15-day IL to start Tuesday night against the Cubs. He has been out since July 4 with a strained right lat.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb