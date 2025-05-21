PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jared Jones' second season in the big leagues is over before it even began.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ right-handed pitcher underwent elbow surgery on Wednesday and will not return in 2025.

The 23-year-old Jones initially complained of elbow pain in mid-March. Jones was in the process of rehabbing the injury when he felt discomfort in the elbow last week while doing long toss (100 feet).

The decision to have surgery was made on Tuesday after Jones met with Dr. Keith Meister. The extent of the damage to the elbow wasn't initially known, said Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk. While Tomczyk declined to put a timetable on a possible return to play for Jones, he confirmed Jones will be out for at least the remainder of this season.

Jones made the Pirates out of spring training in 2024 and pitched well, going 6-8 with a 4.14 ERA. Pittsburgh had hoped Jones would be featured near the top of the rotation, along with reigning National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes and veteran Mitch Keller.

Tomczyk said surgery was one of the options presented to Jones at the time of the injury, but Jones, with the support of the club and other medical experts, opted for rehab to give him a “fighting chance” to pitch in 2025.

Jones was shut down for six weeks, then began throwing from 60 feet in late April without issue. It wasn't until the program was extended to 100 feet that Jones felt discomfort.

If a full elbow reconstruction was required, Jones will likely be out at least 12 months, putting 2026 in jeopardy as well.

First baseman Enmanuel Valdez will also miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his left shoulder.

