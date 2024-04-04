KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox finalized a $3 million, one-year contract on Thursday.

The 33-year-old was optioned to the Arizona Complex League White Sox. Infielder José Rodríguez was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.

Clevinger went 9-9 with a 3.77 ERA and two complete games in 24 starts with the White Sox last season, then became a free agent.

He is 60-39 with a 3.45 ERA in 128 starts and 24 relief appearances in eight seasons with Cleveland (2016-20), San Diego (2020-22) and Chicago (2023). He missed the 2021 season after having Tommy John surgery.

The 22-year-old Rodríguez hit .262 with 21 homers and 62 RBIs in 106 games last year with Triple-A Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham.

Clevinger was investigated by Major League Baseball after he was accused of domestic abuse. It announced in March 2023 that he would not face any discipline.

In a statement, the commissioner’s office said its investigation included interviews of more than 15 people, including Clevinger and a woman who said she is the mother of Clevinger’s child, as well as thousands of electronic communications and other documents.

Clevinger voluntarily agreed to submit to evaluations by the joint treatment boards under the collective bargaining agreement and to follow any recommendations, according to the statement.

When he reported to spring training last year, Clevinger apologized for being a distraction and told reporters he was confident he would be exonerated.

The White Sox were 1-4 heading into Thursday’s game at Kansas City. They finished fourth in the AL Central last season at 61-101.



