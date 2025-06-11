The Pittsburgh Pirates have recalled right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski from Triple-A Indianapolis and have optioned right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas to Triple-A Indianapolis.

The 26-year-old Mlodzinski has played three games in AAA this season, boasting a 1.15 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP. The Hilton Head Island, South Carolina native has also pitched in nine games in the majors, posting a 5.67 ERA and a 1.61 WHIP.

Nicolas will join Indianapolis after pitching in 10 contests for the Pirates, recording a 7.50 ERA and 1.83 WHIP.

In addition, catcher Joey Bart will begin a rehab assignment today with Indianapolis. The former second overall pick has a .240 average, .347 on base percentage, and a .655 OPS. Bart suffered a concussion against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 27.