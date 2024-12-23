The Pittsburgh Pirates are bringing back outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

The team announced McCutchen would be returning Monday morning on social media, though they did not disclose terms of the deal.

McCutchen, 38, has spent the past two seasons in Pittsburgh after rejoining the Pirates for the 2023 season. He slashed .232/.328/.411 with 20 home runs and 50 RBI in 120 games this past year.

The Fort Meade, Fla., native played his first nine seasons in Pittsburgh, winning the National League MVP Award in 2013 and making five All-Star Teams. McCutchen was dealt to the San Francisco Giants mid-way through the 2018 season and also went on to have stints with the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers before returning to Pittsburgh two years ago.

McCutchen has a career batting average of .273 with 319 home runs and 219 stolen bases in his 16 big league seasons.