ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates designated left-hander Andrew Heaney for assignment on Tuesday and activated center fielder Oneil Cruz from the concussion injured list, among other moves.

Heaney (5-10, 5.39 ERA) allowed five earned runs in the fifth inning Monday night in a 7-6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 34-year-old was signed in the offseason by the Pirates to a one-year deal.

Cruz collided with left fielder Jack Suwinski on Aug. 13 while diving for a ball.

The Pirates also recalled right-hander Dauri Moreta from Triple-A Indianapolis and optioned infielder/outfielder Ronny Simon to Indianapolis.

Right-hander Justin Lawrence and lefty Tim Mayza had their rehab assignments transferred from Low-A Bradenton to Indianapolis.

