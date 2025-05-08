The Pittsbrugh Pirates have fired manager Derek Shelton in his sixth season, the team announced on Thursday. Bench coach Don Kelly has been named interim manager to replace Shelton.

Shelton, 54, coached the Pirates to a 306-440 record over his six seasons with the team, with no postseason appearances.

The team is off to a dreadful start this season, with a 12-26 record good for third-worst in the major leagues.

"Derek worked incredibly hard and sacrificed a lot over five-plus years. His family became a big part of the Pirates family, and we will miss that," Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said in a release.

"He's an incredibly smart, curious and driven baseball leader. I believe he was the right person for the job when he was hired. I also believe that a change is now necessary. I wish Derek and his family all the best in their next chapter."

The Pirates are in the midst of an extended period of irrelevance for the franchise that has won nine league pennants and five World Series titles.

Pittsburgh has failed to qualify for the playoffs in 10 consecutive seasons, and have finished fourth or fifth in the National League Central division in nine consecutive campaigns.

"Derek is a good man who did a lot for the Pirates and Pittsburgh, but it was time for a change," Pirates owner Bob Nutting said in a release. "The first quarter of the season has been frustrating and painful for all of us. We have to do better. I know that. Ben knows that. Our coaches know that. Our players know that."

Kelly, 45, started his sixth season this year as the bench coach for the Pirates. He previously served as first base coach for the Houston Astros.

In a nine-year career in the majors as a player, Kelly played in 585 games for the Pirates, Detroit Tigers and Miami Marlins. He is one of eight players in MLB history to have played every position on the field - including pitcher - at least once in their career.

"I believe strongly that Donnie is the right person to manage the team right now," said Cherington. "He has the skills and experience needed to do this job really well and deeply cares about the Pirates and Pittsburgh. I look forward to working with him even more closely."

Pittsburgh is playing through a dreadful season in the first quarter of the year. Their 118 runs scored rank second-worst in the majors, while their 175 runs allowed are eighth from the bottom. They rank fifth-worst in run differential.

Superstar pitcher Paul Skenes, who took home Rookie of the Year honours last season after being drafted first overall in 2023 and fiery outfielder Oneil Cruz are two bright spots on a roster that has mostly struggled elsewhere.