PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a bases-loaded triple to cap a four-run third inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Miami Marlins 10-3 on Monday night for their season-high fourth straight win.

Reynolds put the Pirates ahead 4-1 with a line drive to the gap in right-center field off Eury Perez (0-1), who was making his first major league start since Sept. 20, 2023, after recovering from Tommy John surgery. Reynolds’ hit came after Andrew McCutchen had an RBI infield single.

All nine Pirates had hits, and McCutchen and Adam Frazier paced a 15-hit attack with three apiece. Brett Sullivan had two RBIs in his Pirates debut after being called up Saturday from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Perez lasted just three innings and gave up four runs and four hits. He had five strikeouts and two walks while throwing 70 pitches as the Marlins lost for the eighth time in their last nine games.

Despite missing so much time, Perez is still the youngest pitcher in the major leagues at 22 years, 55 days.

The Pirates broke the game open with a four-run sixth that included two throwing errors by the Marlins on Ke’Bryan Hayes’ bunt single. That put Pittsburgh ahead 8-2.

The Marlins’ Otto Lopez hit a leadoff home run in the second inning, his sixth, to open the scoring. Miami lost for the eighth time in nine games.

Pirates rookie starter Mike Burrows allowed two runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and three walks. Caleb Ferguson (2-0) pitched two perfect innings.

The start of the game was delayed 41 minutes because of the threat of inclement weather.

Key moment

Reynolds’ triple gave the Pirates all the runs they would need.

Key stat

The Pirates are 20-8 against NL East teams at home since the start of last season.

Up next

Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-7, 7.89 ERA) faces Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (1-8, 4.13) on Tuesday night in the middle game of the series.

