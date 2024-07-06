PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh left-hander Bailey Falter was removed from his start in the third inning Saturday against the New York Mets because of what the Pirates said was left posterior arm discomfort.

Falter walked J.D. Martinez to load the bases with none out in a scoreless game and was immediately visited on the mound by manager Derek Shelton and an athletic trainer. Falter walked off without attempting a warmup pitch.

Falter entered the game with a 4-6 record and a 3.87 ERA in 16 starts this season.

Dennis Santana relieved Falter and struck out the next two batters before giving up a three-run double to Luis Torrens.