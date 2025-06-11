Both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh has an 18-19 record in home games and a 27-41 record overall. The Pirates have an 8-28 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Miami has a 25-40 record overall and an 11-20 record on the road. The Marlins have an 11-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday's game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Marlins hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has 10 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs while hitting .227 for the Pirates. Henry Davis is 8 for 36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins with 20 extra base hits (eight doubles, two triples and 10 home runs). Otto Lopez is 8 for 36 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .248 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Marlins: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew Heaney: day-to-day (calf), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Joey Bart: 7-Day IL (concussion), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (hip), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.