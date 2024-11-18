Starting pitchers Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Luis Gil of the New York Yankees won the Jackie Robinson American and National League Rookie of the Year awards for the 2024 season on Monday.

Skenes, 22, started 23 games last season, registering an 11-3 record with a 1.96 earned-run average after being drafted first overall by the Pirates in 2023.

His 170 strikeouts set a new franchise record for rookies and he has started more games and had a lower ERA than any rookie pitcher in the Live Ball Era.

The Fullerton, Calif., native's numbers were good enough to start the MLB All-Star Game last season and be nominated for the NL Cy Young Award.

Skenes took 23 of the 30 first place votes and beat out San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio for the award.

Gil, 26, registered a 15-7 record with a 3.50 earned-run average in 151 innings pitched during his first full season in Major League Baseball.

The Dominican Republic native helped carry a Yankees pitching staff that lost veteran starters Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt for significant time last season and led the team to an AL East title with a 94-68 record.

Gil received 15 of 30 first place votes and beat out teammate and catcher Austin Wells and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser for the honour.