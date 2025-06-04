PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh's Mike Burrows held Houston in check into the sixth inning to pick up the first victory of his career as the Pirates topped the Astros 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Burrows (1-1), whose rise through the Pirates system was slowed by Tommy John surgery in 2023, allowed five hits and struck out six in 5 1/3 innings. The 25-year-old right-hander took a significant step forward after giving up eight runs in 8 1/3 innings across his first two starts.

David Bednar worked the ninth for his seventh save.

Oneil Cruz and Spencer Horwitz had two hits apiece for Pittsburgh, which snapped a two-game skid. Andrew McCutchen and Isiah Kiner-Falefa both drove in runs against Houston starter Ryan Gusto (3-3) in the second inning to give Burrows all the offense he would need.

Jeremy Peña had two of Houston's seven hits as the Astros lost for just the third time in their last 10 games.

Gusto, who has split time between the bullpen and the starting rotation, labored through 4 1/3 innings. He needed 83 pitches to record 13 outs and was pulled with two on and one out in the fifth. Gusto allowed three runs on eight hits, with two walks and three strikeouts. The right-hander is 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA in his last six appearances.

Key moment

Houston's biggest threat came in the sixth when a double by Pena and a walk to Jose Altuve put two on with one out. Pirates reliever Chase Shugart retired the next two hitters, with third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes making a nice play on a grounder by Yainer Diaz to end the threat.

Key stat

11-13: Pittsburgh's record since Don Kelly replaced Derek Shelton as manager on May 8.

Up next

The interleague series wraps up on Thursday. Framber Valdez (5-4, 3.12 ERA) gets the start for Houston against Pittsburgh veteran Mitch Keller (1-7, 3.73).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb