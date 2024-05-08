Pirates to promote top prospect Skenes
Paul Skenes - The Canadian Press
The Paul Skenes era has arrived.
The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Wednesday that they were promoting their top prospect in time for Saturday's game at home against the Chicago Cubs.
A righty out of LSU, the 21-year-old Skenes was the first overall pick of the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft.
After making his professional debut last season, Skenes has started 2024 with Triple-A Indianapolis.
In seven starts this season, Skenes is 0-0 with a 0.99 earned run average and a .915 WHIP over 27.1 innings of work.
Skenes is MLB Pipeline's No. 3 overall prospect behind infielder Jackson Holliday of the Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio.