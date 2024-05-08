The Paul Skenes era has arrived.

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Wednesday that they were promoting their top prospect in time for Saturday's game at home against the Chicago Cubs.

A righty out of LSU, the 21-year-old Skenes was the first overall pick of the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft.

After making his professional debut last season, Skenes has started 2024 with Triple-A Indianapolis.

In seven starts this season, Skenes is 0-0 with a 0.99 earned run average and a .915 WHIP over 27.1 innings of work.

Skenes is MLB Pipeline's No. 3 overall prospect behind infielder Jackson Holliday of the Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio.